FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny, near 60 this afternoon

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s a cold start to your day, but we’ll see warmer temperatures near 60 this afternoon.

Thursday’s summary

High - 59°

Normal high - 58°

Chance of rain - 0%

Colder this morning

The wind is calm today, but the actual temperatures are colder as you step out the door with lows in the upper 20s this morning. Grab that coat! Despite the cold start, a southwest wind will help warm us to near 60 degrees this afternoon with sunny skies!

Forecast highs today (Atlanta News First)

Weekend rain, FIRST ALERT for Sunday

Spotty showers will return to north Georgia on Saturday with a coverage of 40%. Heavier rain will move into north Georgia on Sunday morning, which is a FIRST ALERT. Rain will continue through the first part of Sunday afternoon with drier weather expected by Sunday evening.

As a cold front moves through, temperatures will fall into the 50s throughout the afternoon Sunday, and it will be breezy!

Forecast map for Saturday (Atlanta News First)

Forecast map for Sunday morning (Atlanta News First)

Forecast map for Sunday evening (Atlanta News First)

