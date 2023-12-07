3-Degree Guarantee
‘Flame of Hope Awards’ honors Georgians working in mental health field

Flame of Hope Awardees pose for a photo at the Georgia State Capitol.
Flame of Hope Awardees pose for a photo at the Georgia State Capitol.(Abby Kousouris)
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:01 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Wednesday, the Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities awarded individuals working in the mental health field.

The awardees include:

  • Ella Marchese- a young woman who is breaking down barriers for individuals with Down Syndrome. Ella met the Commissioner during a recent visit to coastal Georgia. Her resilience and personal story are the source of inspiration for the Flame of Hope Awards.
  • Lauren Saporito- a forensic peer mentor with Legacy Behavioral Health in Valdosta. She first came to the facility as a patient battling suicide, addiction and homelessness and now works with others suffering from similar crises.
  • Judge Marc D’Antonio- has served on the Muscogee County Probate Court since 2013 and has worked closely on mental health reform efforts including Assisted Outpatient Treatment and Orders to Apprehend to support individuals in crisis.
  • Ryan Carroll- began suffering from seizures as a toddler, which resulted in a medical diagnosis that he would never read, write or live independently. He overcame the odds and today works as a lab runner at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and is a resident of Champions Place.
  • Mary C. Smith- works closely to advocate for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. She has served as a support coordinator with the Columbus Organization/Columbus Cares for nearly 20 years. Her dedication, determination, and care for those she serves are critical to her organization’s efforts and impact.
  • Pej Mahdavi - the director of the co-responder programs under View Point Health in the metro Atlanta area. In this role, he’s grown the co-responder program over two years to serve 15 counties. He is a tireless advocate of mental health reforms and has worked throughout the state on these issues for many years.
  • Tabernacle of Faith Christian Church has volunteered for a decade at the Central Unit of the Georgia Regional Hospital of Atlanta, consistently providing Thanksgiving luncheons that extend beyond mere meals, offering invaluable emotional support and care to the patients. Their powerful impact, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, showcases their ongoing commitment and genuine concern for the well-being of individuals at the hospital.

Mahdavi said taking a different approach to mental health calls can be life-saving. Police nationwide are getting more mental health calls. The American Psychology Association estimates that 20% of all calls to first responders come from someone experiencing a mental health crisis.

“I think if you ask our police partners, they’d say we need this, we’ve been needing this for the last 10 years,” said Mahdavi.

Commissioner Kevin Tanner said these programs need funding to continue to support increasing needs.

“It’s really having an impact, we need to continue to invest in our statewide crisis network,” said Tanner.

