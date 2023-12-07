3-Degree Guarantee
Full closure in place on 4th Street in northeast Atlanta

A full street closure will be in effect on 4th Street NE today through Tuesday, Dec. 12.
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 5:45 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A full street closure began at midnight Thursday along 4th Street in northeast Atlanta.

The closure will be in place to allow for two cranes to be placed at a construction site at 736 Peachtree Street NE.

Closure details:

WHERE: 4th Street NE between Peachtree Street NE and Cypress Street NE.

WHEN: Beginning Thursday, Dec. 7 at 12 a.m. through Tuesday, Dec. 12 at 11:59 p.m.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid this area, if possible, until the roadway reopens. The Atlanta Department of Transportation says the following detour routes will be in effect during the closure:

  • Westbound traffic on 4th Street NE approaching Peachtree Street, NE • Turn Left onto Peachtree St. NE to 3rd St. NE • Turn right onto 3rd St. NE to Cypress St. NE • Turn right onto Cypress St. NE back to 4th Street NE • End Detour
  • Northbound traffic on Peachtree Street attempting to turn left onto 4TH Street, NE • Bypass 4th St. • Left onto 5th St. NE to Cypress St. NE • Left onto Cypress St. NE back to 4th Street NE • End Detour
  • Southbound traffic on Peachtree Street attempting to turn right onto 4TH Street, NE • Bypass 4th St. • Turn right onto 3rd St. NE to Cypress St. NE • Turn right onto Cypress St. NE back to 4th Street NE • End Detour

