Have you seen a monarch? Scientists ask for help tracking migration in Georgia, southeast

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - When was the last time you saw a monarch butterfly?

The iconic orange and black insects usually migrate to Mexico’s mountains in the fall and return in the spring, avoiding a cold winter. But that pattern could be changing, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division. That’s why several universities and other agencies under the name Monarchs Overwintering in Southeastern States are asking for the public’s help in tracking the butterflies’ behavior.

Residents in Georgia, North and South Carolina, Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana and Texas are invited to fill out a report if they see a monarch from Nov. 1 to March. 1. Sonia Altizer, a University of Georgia ecology professor and director of Project Monarch Health, said the information will help scientists find out how and why some of the butterflies breed and spend winter in the southern U.S. instead of flying to Mexico.

The monarch’s migratory patterns could affect its population numbers, Altizer said. Last year, the International Union for Conservation of Nature put monarchs on the endangered list. But in September, the group changed the monarch’s extinction status to “vulnerable.”

RELATED: Beloved monarch butterflies now listed as endangered by conservation group

Southeasterners have submitted more than 6,700 sightings in past winters. The project’s organizers hope to collect even more data this year.

“Volunteers are vital to this effort,” said Susan Meyers, a volunteer from Monarchs Across Georgia. “If you enjoy being outdoors and exploring your local ecosystem, this is an easy activity that can be done alone or with your family.”

Click here to learn how to report a sighting. You can also report specific migratory behaviors, milkweed plants, and monarch eggs and larvae.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.