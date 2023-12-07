3-Degree Guarantee
‘I tried my best to save him’: Mom recalls chasing after 3-year-old before he was hit by car

Cayden Denny, 3, is survived by his mother, father, and older sister Chloe.
Cayden Denny, 3, is survived by his mother, father, and older sister Chloe.(GoFundMe)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MELBOURNE, Fla. (Gray News) – A mother in Florida says she tried her best to save her 3-year-old son who was hit and killed by a car.

Cayden Denny died after he ran into a roadway and was struck by a car around 8 p.m. on Sunday.

The Melbourne Police Department said Cayden’s mother Cassie Becher had parked her vehicle with Cayden inside when the two returned home. When they got out of the vehicle, Cayden took off and ran into the street.

In a post shared on a GoFundMe page set up by Cayden’s grandmother, Becher said she chased her son, trying to stop him from running into the street.

They were both hit by an oncoming 2009 Honda Pilot.

“All I really know is that I tried my best to save him. It all happened very fast,” Becher wrote in the post. “My body is recovering but I’m not sure if my heart ever will. I am currently living my worst nightmare.”

According to the GoFundMe, Becher has a broken leg, and her tendons and ligaments were severely damaged.

A family friend set up a second GoFundMe page. Both pages are raising money to help pay for Cayden’s funeral costs, as well as his mother’s medical expenses as she heals.

“He was the coolest little boy and his family’s pride and joy,” family friend Kevin Presa said in a GoFundMe post. “They were a young family, just getting their lives as a family started out … This tragedy leaves a big hole in a lot of people’s hearts.”

Police said the collision is still under investigation, but officials said drugs and alcohol do not seem to be a factor. The driver was identified as a 56-year-old woman.

Cayden is survived by his mother, father, and older sister Chloe.

