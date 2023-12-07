Judge to rule on new Georgia congressional, legislative maps

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As state lawmakers move closer to approving new Georgia congressional districts, the federal judge who struck down the old voting maps has set a Dec. 20, 2023, hearing on the new ones.

U.S. District Court Judge Steven Jones could decide if the new maps meet the standards in the Voting Rights Act of 1965, which, he ruled earlier this year, the old ones did not. Gov. Brian Kemp then ordered lawmakers into a special session that is expected to end Thursday, Dec. 7.

Both the House and Senate have approved new state legislative maps; the Senate has approved new congressional maps; and the House is expected to do so today.

SEE: PROPOSED NEW HOUSE AND SENATE MAPS State House districts State Senate districts

In a Dec. 6, 2023, court filing, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr said the General Assembly “acted with dispatch” after Jones’ earlier ruling that found the 2021 maps unconstitutional. “In order to ensure an orderly 2024 election process, this Court should set a short process for review of the plans,” Carr’s filing said.

If Jones finds the new maps unsatisfactory, Carr’s filing asked for the appointment of a special master to draw any maps no later than Jan. 16, 2024.

Georgia’s old maps were drawn as the result of the 2020 U.S. Census; lawmakers are required by law to adopt new maps to reflect new population data. State lawmakers spent several harried weeks at the state capitol drawing the new maps, which were adopted along straight party lines.

Jones ordered lawmakers to draw two new Black-majority districts in the state Senate and five new Black-majority districts in the state House.

Georgia’s U.S. House delegation currently consists of eight Republicans and six Democrats.

