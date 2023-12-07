Lithonia man convicted of assaulting girlfriend, DeKalb County District Attorney says

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Lithonia man has been convicted of threatening and assaulting his girlfriend, according to the DeKalb County District Attorney.

The district attorney said Lavon Bell, 43, beat and stabbed his girlfriend on Jan. 22, 2021.

The pair had gone out to eat when Bell accused his girlfriend of cheating on him. According to the district attorney, he then threatened to rape and kill her when they got home. The victim was able to go to the restaurant’s bathroom and call 911 and ask them to make sure her children were safe. She then texted her sister, warning her Bell would try to kill her.

The district attorney said that after they both got into Bell’s car, he punched the woman in the head and face. She escaped the car at the intersection of Wesley Chapel Road and Snapfinger Road, but Bell slashed her face with a pocket knife. Bell then got out of the car and slammed her against the car, punched her and stabbed her.

Bell threatened anyone with tried to help with the pocket knife while stomping and kicking the victim before getting in the car and driving away.

A bystander called 911 and followed Bell, allowing officers to arrest him.

Bell was found guilty of aggravated battery-family violence, aggravated assault-family violence and possession of a knife during the commission of a felony. He has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.

