Man convicted of choking woman, Cherokee County District Attorney says

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man has been convicted of choking a woman, according to the Cherokee County District Attorney.

The district attorney said Bradley Scott McDaniel, 36, choked a woman on Feb. 13. She was able to escape and a neighbor called 911. Deputies who arrived saw “visible red marks on her neck and under her chin, as well as older injuries, including a black eye and bruises on her arms,” according to the district attorney.

At the time of the incident, the woman told law enforcement McDaniel grabbed her by the neck and that he choked her to the point that she thought she would lose consciousness, the district attorney said.

McDaniel was convicted of three counts of family violence battery, two counts of cruelty to children in the third degree, family violence aggravated assault, false imprisonment and simple battery.

His sentencing is scheduled for January 2024.

