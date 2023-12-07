3-Degree Guarantee
Man convicted of murder in DeKalb motel robbery, prosecutors say

According to prosecutors, Quintavius Williams killed his girlfriend's acquaintance while...
According to prosecutors, Quintavius Williams killed his girlfriend's acquaintance while robbing him at a motel in DeKalb County.(WGEM)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 1:07 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man has been convicted of murder in a 2019 DeKalb County motel robbery, according to the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office.

Quintavius Williams, 34, was convicted Monday of malice murder and three counts of felony murder, along with armed robbery, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in connection with the incident.

According to prosecutors, Williams robbed and shot 25-year-old Antonio Neville at the Gulf American Inns on Flat Shoals Road in unincorporated Decatur on June 3, 2019.

Neville was an acquaintance of Williams’ girlfriend, 23-year-old Brandisha Williams, who was hanging out with Neville in his motel room the day of the shooting, the district attorney’s office said.

Prosecutors said Quintavius Williams called Brandisha Williams and told her she needed to get money from Neville, and she told him Neville’s room number and waited for him to arrive.

Surveillance video from the motel shows Quintavius Williams waiting outside the room before Brandisha opened the door, and surveillance audio “includes evidence of a struggle and gunshots,” the DA’s office said.

According to prosecutors, Brandisha later told investigators “that when the magazine fell out of the defendant’s gun he shot the victim several more times with his own gun.”

Prosecutors said the couple left the motel with Neville’s cell phone, watch and clothing. They were reportedly seen on surveillance video “walking out of the room, stepping over the victim while he screamed for help, and driving away in a silver vehicle.”

Responding DeKalb County police officers found Neville in a breezeway with multiple gunshot wounds. Slipping in and out of consciousness, Neville told officers: “Nisha from the West End set me up,” the DA’s office said.

Neville was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Prosecutors said Quintavius Williams was later arrested in Fulton County for the theft of the vehicle used to leave the scene.

He gave police a false name, but detectives found out his real name through a tip, according to the DA’s office.

Brandisha Williams was identified through social media and surveillance video from the scene, prosecutors said. She was taken into custody in July 2019. Her case is pending in the district attorney’s office.

Quintavius Williams is expected to be sentenced in the coming weeks. A sentencing hearing hasn’t been scheduled yet.

