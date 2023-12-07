3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Man dead after being run over at a sawmill

FILE - Authorities say a man died in a sawmill accident in Wisconsin.
FILE - Authorities say a man died in a sawmill accident in Wisconsin.(MGN)
By WEAU Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 8:42 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF BROWNING, Wis. (WEAU/Gray News) - A man is dead following a loader incident at a sawmill in Wisconsin, WEAU reports.

Authorities said they received a report Tuesday afternoon that a man had been run over by a loader at the Crass Sawmill in the Town of Browning, Wis.

According to reports, the man was not conscious or breathing when the 911 call was made.

When deputies arrived, they said the man was lying on the ground dead with head trauma.

The victim was identified as 43-year-old Mark Frischman.

According to authorities, Frischman was talking with another person in the driveway near a loader that was unloading a tractor-trailer. The conversation ended, and the other person walked away. The other person turned around and saw Frischman had been backed over by the loader.

The loader operator was backing a loader that is not equipped with a backup camera or backup alarms, authorities said. The operator was unaware Frischman was standing in the path of the loader.

Authorities said Frischman may have been unable to hear the loader approaching him with the sounds of tractor-trailers nearby and other equipment running.

The incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WEAU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In Plane Sight, part four
All he wanted was a tow truck. Instead, he went to war with the DEA.
Veterinary staff at Lifeline Animal Project – where Casper is still being cared for more than...
Great Pyrenees who fended off pack of coyotes in Decatur nominated for award
Young Thug: Leader of a wolfpack?
‘This is hot stuff’ | Young Thug wears a wolf sweater into court
Jeremy Medina, a senior pitcher and catcher, was injured in the accident, which happened on...
Gainesville High baseball player declared brain dead from batting cage accident, hospital says
File photo of police lights.
Driver killed after crashing into guardrail on I-285 in DeKalb

Latest News

SUV, school bus crash in DeKalb
Several injured after SUV runs into the back of DeKalb County school bus
Andy Hoang poses with co-workers Lisa Davenport, left, and Justina Terino at the spot where...
A young nurse suffered cardiac arrest while training on the condition. Fellow nurses saved her life
The scene of a deadly shooting on Feldwood Road in South Fulton.
Man found shot to death near high school in South Fulton
New NCNW president Rev. Shavon Arline-Bradley is tackling disparities in women’s health,...
Judge to rule on new Georgia congressional, legislative maps
FILE - Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., listens to fellow speakers before President Joe Biden...
Lawmakers to vote on censuring Rep. Jamaal Bowman for pulling a fire alarm in House office building