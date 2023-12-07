3-Degree Guarantee
Man found shot to death near high school in South Fulton

The scene of a deadly shooting on Feldwood Road in South Fulton.
The scene of a deadly shooting on Feldwood Road in South Fulton.(Atlanta News First)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 9:13 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - South Fulton County police are trying to piece together who shot and killed a 25-year-old man and why.

Police say the shooting happened just before 8 p.m. Wednesday on the 6200 block of Feldwood Road near Banneker High School. Officers responded and found a man lying in the road with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

There are no suspects in custody at this time.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, contact the South Fulton Police Department. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

