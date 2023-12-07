3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Man recorded by his child beating his wife sentenced to prison, DA’s office says

Miguel Lazaro-Castillo was sentenced to four years in prison. He pleaded no contest charges of...
Miguel Lazaro-Castillo was sentenced to four years in prison. He pleaded no contest charges of domestic violence, false imprisonment, and misdemeanor child abuse in October, the Yuba County District Attorney’s Office reported.(Yuba County District Attorney's Office via Facebook)
By Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 1:59 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. (Gray News) - A man in California was sentenced to prison on charges related to a video recorded by his child that shows him assaulting his wife, according to the district attorney’s office.

Miguel Lazaro-Castillo was sentenced to four years in prison. He pleaded no contest to charges of domestic violence, false imprisonment, and misdemeanor child abuse in October, the Yuba County District Attorney’s Office reported.

Lazaro-Castillo was arrested after officers responded to a 911 call from one of his children, reporting an assault, at about 2 a.m. on Oct. 9.

The district attorney’s office said officers who responded to the scene found Lazaro-Castillo sitting on top of his wife, who was lying face down on the floor, with bloody napkins around her.

Three of the couple’s children, ages 9, 14 and 15, were also there.

Although Lazaro-Castillo denied beating his wife, the district attorney’s office said deputies learned that the youngest child had recorded the beating.

The video lasted about six minutes and reportedly showed Lazaro-Castillo hitting his wife repeatedly in the head and face. At some point in the video, the district attorney’s office said, one of the children tries to shield their mother, but Lazaro-Castillo slaps them and continues his assault.

Lazaro-Castillo was arrested, and the children were placed in protective custody.

The district attorney’s office said he received the maximum sentence despite no prior criminal history because of “the brutality of his actions and his utter disregard for his children.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In Plane Sight, part four
All he wanted was a tow truck. Instead, he went to war with the DEA.
Veterinary staff at Lifeline Animal Project – where Casper is still being cared for more than...
Great Pyrenees who fended off pack of coyotes in Decatur nominated for award
Young Thug: Leader of a wolfpack?
‘This is hot stuff’ | Young Thug wears a wolf sweater into court
Carlos Garcia, John Barber, Tyler Felty, Mercedes Watson and Mathaniel Worthy each face...
5 wanted for racketeering, money laundering from Bank of America, police say
Jeremy Medina, a senior pitcher and catcher, was injured in the accident, which happened on...
Gainesville High baseball player declared brain dead from batting cage accident, hospital says

Latest News

New NCNW president Rev. Shavon Arline-Bradley is tackling disparities in women’s health,...
Georgia lawmakers pass new maps | Judge to rule on them soon
Deputy Paul Martin was killed during the pursuit of a stolen vehicle Wednesday in North Dakota.
Deputy dies during pursuit; charges pending against US senator’s son, police say
Humanoid robot makes debut at Spanx distribution center in metro Atlanta
A police officer walks under crime scene tape in the aftermath of a shooting at the University...
UNLV shooting suspect identified as professor who tried to work at university, sources say
Pearl Harbor survivor Ira "Ike" Schab, 103, wears a U.S. Navy cap as he sits at the kitchen...
‘I owe them’: At 103, Pearl Harbor survivor returns to honor comrades lost in attack