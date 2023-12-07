3-Degree Guarantee
Metro Atlanta moms encourage kids to donate toys to those in need with new Christmas book

The heartwarming story encourages kids to give Santa their gently-used toys.
By Amanda Rose
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:57 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BUFORD, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Sisters-in-law and best friends Stefanie Rowland and Jessica Shackelford are Santa’s little helpers.

They’re sending boxes filled with hope this holiday season and it’s all thanks to their new book.

“[Stef] was trying to think of a way that we could kind of purge the playroom, but also get our kids involved and not just have them feel we’re taking their stuff,” said Shackelford.

Last Christmas, Rowland says she noticed her kids’ playroom was filled to the brim with toys. Toys, they no longer play with.

She called up Shackelford who has a 10-year-old boy and could relate.

“She came up with the idea of what if we got a book and we could explain to them, that there are kids who don’t have things like they do. They’re not as blessed as we are. And then maybe put their toys in some sort of bag,” she said.

Months later, the two created a children’s book.

The heartwarming story encourages kids to give Santa their gently-used toys. The toys are then delivered to other kids who are less fortunate.

Every book comes with a hope bag, so families can fill the bag with toys they no longer need.

“We are very blessed and there are many kids who don’t have beds to sleep in at night. So, the least we can do is bring toys to bring a smile to their face,” said Shackelford.

The two have also partnered with the non-profit Second Chance Toys to distribute the donations to women’s shelters and foster care families.

With every book, Shackelford says there is QR code that takes you to donation centers nearby.

Stef and Jess hope the bags continue to spread joy and love, but, most importantly, teach kids around the world the value of sharing and helping others.

That’s what the two say Christmas is all about.

“Just seeing pictures of the parents with their full bags who are like okay, we’re going to take this to a non-profit in California. It’s been very cool to have that reach. And have parents like the idea as much as we do,” said Rowland.

