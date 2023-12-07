3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Mom helps man in need of a kidney after seeing an ad on his truck

Mesa resident Nino Di Giulio needs a kidney, but instead of waiting years for a database match, he put an ad on his truck. One special day, he met Renee Black.
By Jason Barry and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 11:12 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) - A man waiting years for a kidney will not have to wait much longer because of a woman’s kindness.

Nino Di Giulio put an advertisement up on his truck to try and find a kidney donor.

“A lot of people sending me emails saying they wanted to help me,” Di Giulio said. “I was surprised. I thought I’d get a couple, but nothing like what I got. I even got an email from South Africa.”

Unfortunately, none of the kind-hearted people who reached out to the Arizona dad panned out. But one day as Di Giulio was parked in a neighborhood, a woman who lives nearby knocked on his window and asked if he still needed a kidney.

“I was walking the dog one day, and I walked by and saw his truck,” Renee Black said. “I just read the sticker and I thought, ‘Oh my God, how sad. He’s in need.’”

Black and Di Giulio spent a couple of hours talking and quickly became friends. Soon after, the 48-year-old mom was making countless trips to Phoenix, meeting with doctors and going through an assortment of tests. She was a perfect match to donate one of her kidneys to the random stranger she just met.

“If I can do something to help another human being, I feel like I should,” Black said. “I have two working, functioning kidneys and he needs one. So why wouldn’t I give him one of mine?”

Di Giulio is grateful for her kindness and selflessness.

“In this world, the news is always so negative, and things are going so bad,” Di Giulio said. “It just proves that there are good people out there willing to help someone else; a stranger.”

The kidney transplant was supposed to happen several months ago, but Di Giulio has had some health issues that put things on hold, but the delay did not change Black’s mind.

She says her family and faith have reaffirmed her decision to give the gift of life.

The transplant surgery is scheduled for Jan. 3. Both Di Giulio and Black hope their story will inspire others to consider organ donation.

“There are so many things we as human beings can do for others,” Black said. “It may not be giving a kidney, but you can give your time, give love, give advice. I just think people should know that there is hope out there for them, too.”

Di Giulio says Black “truly is a gift.”

“I am blessed. It gives me a second chance at life,” he said.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In Plane Sight, part four
All he wanted was a tow truck. Instead, he went to war with the DEA.
Veterinary staff at Lifeline Animal Project – where Casper is still being cared for more than...
Great Pyrenees who fended off pack of coyotes in Decatur nominated for award
Young Thug: Leader of a wolfpack?
‘This is hot stuff’ | Young Thug wears a wolf sweater into court
Carlos Garcia, John Barber, Tyler Felty, Mercedes Watson and Mathaniel Worthy each face...
5 wanted for racketeering, money laundering from Bank of America, police say
Jeremy Medina, a senior pitcher and catcher, was injured in the accident, which happened on...
Gainesville High baseball player declared brain dead from batting cage accident, hospital says

Latest News

“Dapper Wednesdays” all started when two third graders, Lincoln Bolitho (left) and James...
2 elementary students start ‘Dapper Wednesdays’ at school to build confidence
In Georgia, package theft is a felony with a prison sentence of up to five years.
Atlanta ranked among safest from package theft in 2023, report shows
Items for Roswell's holiday food drive can be dropped off in the wrapped boxes at three...
City of Roswell hosting holiday food drive
First responders work the scene of a crash in Waltham, Mass., after a person in a vehicle...
Officer and utility worker killed in hit-and-run crash; suspect also accused of stealing cruiser
The crash is blocking most of the inner loop of I-285 eastbound to I-75 northbound on Exit 20...
Overturned semi blocking most of I-285 exit in Cobb County