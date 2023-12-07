3-Degree Guarantee
Murder trial begins for woman accused of shooting, killing man who fled from accident

By Chelsea Beimfohr
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 11:49 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Opening arguments began today in the Hannah Payne murder trial.

Payne is accused of tracking down 62-year-old Kenneth Herring in 2019 after he allegedly caused a car crash and then fled from the scene.

“On May 7th, 2019 defendant Hannah Payne had the audacity to chase, corner, detain, assault, shoot, and kill an unarmed 62-year-old Kenneth Herring,” prosecutors said during opening arguments.

Lawyers say Payne followed Herring after witnessing him run a red light, hit an 18-wheeler, and then drive away from the accident. Prosecutors argued Wednesday that evidence shows Payne ignored instructions from dispatchers who told her not to engage the driver.

“She tells the 911 operator, well I’m not, not going to follow him,” prosecutors said.

Prosecutors say Payne approached Herring, a struggle ensued, and she shot him. Payne’s lawyer, Matt Tucker, says his client was acting in self-defense.

“She had no malice intent,” Tucker said.

On Wednesday the judge also began calling witnesses. One of the first was an off-duty state correctional officer, Terry Robinson, who also witnessed the crash. He testified that Herring seemed “out of it” so he called 911 the night of the incident in case Herring was having a medical emergency.

“I noticed that his eyes were glassy,” Robinson said. “Was he going through a diabetic episode or whatever? I didn’t smell any alcohol on him.”

Herring’s family and attorneys claim he was having a diabetic episode the day of the crash. Tucker argues there is no proof.

Payne’s lawyer says it’s possible she may take the stand this week to tell the jury what happened in her own words.

