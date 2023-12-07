New safety features coming to street in Decatur

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Decatur City Commission voted this week to approve traffic-calming measures on Adair Street, between West Howard and West Ponce de Leon Avenues.

“I think cars have been driving so fast. The safer they can make it for us walking, the better,” said Becky McElroy.

She walks her dog in the area and says a lot of cars try to use the street as a cut-through

“People are really in a rush, I think, to get to Ponce,” she explained. “I know the cars have to drive someplace, but we have to make it safer for walkers.”

According to the City of Decatur’s website, the plan for Adair Street includes: raised crosswalks, additional streetlights, and on-street “share the road” markings for cyclists.

“This is a really major route for people going to school, people walking in the neighborhood. I bike to work every day,” said Craig Perry. “When you have a narrow streets like we do with lots of trees and lots of cars park on the side, cars don’t necessarily see you when you’re leaving, especially when you’re leaving the sidewalk to get into the street.”

The city kicked off the traffic-calming initiative last December, where they asked community members for their input and what they would like to see on the street.

Just last month, a 16-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed about a mile from that area on East College Avenue and Commerce Drive. Our news partners at Decaturish say three other pedestrian accidents with non-life threatening injuries were reported that same day, as well.

The improvements are scheduled to be implemented in early 2024.

