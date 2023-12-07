3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Overturned semi blocking most of I-285 exit in Cobb County

The crash is blocking most of the inner loop of I-285 eastbound to I-75 northbound on Exit 20...
The crash is blocking most of the inner loop of I-285 eastbound to I-75 northbound on Exit 20 in Cumberland.(Atlanta News First)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 11:43 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An overturned semi has closed all lanes of an I-285 exit to I-75 in Cobb County, according to an alert from Georgia 511.

The crash is blocking most of the inner loop ramp of I-285 eastbound to I-75 northbound on Exit 20 in Cumberland.

Drivers can take I-75 northbound through northwest Atlanta to avoid.

It is expected to be cleared by 12:30 p.m., according to Georgia 511.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In Plane Sight, part four
All he wanted was a tow truck. Instead, he went to war with the DEA.
Veterinary staff at Lifeline Animal Project – where Casper is still being cared for more than...
Great Pyrenees who fended off pack of coyotes in Decatur nominated for award
Young Thug: Leader of a wolfpack?
‘This is hot stuff’ | Young Thug wears a wolf sweater into court
Carlos Garcia, John Barber, Tyler Felty, Mercedes Watson and Mathaniel Worthy each face...
5 wanted for racketeering, money laundering from Bank of America, police say
Jeremy Medina, a senior pitcher and catcher, was injured in the accident, which happened on...
Gainesville High baseball player declared brain dead from batting cage accident, hospital says

Latest News

In Georgia, package theft is a felony with a prison sentence of up to five years.
Atlanta ranked among safest from package theft in 2023, report shows
Items for Roswell's holiday food drive can be dropped off in the wrapped boxes at three...
City of Roswell hosting holiday food drive
Atlanta News First Investigates tested these Rome, Ga., residents for hazardous chemicals.
Residents poisoned without permission: Georgia town exposed to toxin
SUV, school bus crash in DeKalb
Several injured after SUV runs into the back of DeKalb County school bus