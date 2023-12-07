Overturned semi blocking most of I-285 exit in Cobb County
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 11:43 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An overturned semi has closed all lanes of an I-285 exit to I-75 in Cobb County, according to an alert from Georgia 511.
The crash is blocking most of the inner loop ramp of I-285 eastbound to I-75 northbound on Exit 20 in Cumberland.
Drivers can take I-75 northbound through northwest Atlanta to avoid.
It is expected to be cleared by 12:30 p.m., according to Georgia 511.
Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.