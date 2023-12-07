Person of interest in homicide arrested, drugs seized in DeKalb County, deputies say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A person of interest in a homicide has been arrested and drug seized following a search in DeKalb County, according to DeKalb County deputies.

Deputies said they responded to 2859 Panola Road Tuesday and arrested four people after executing a search warrant. One person was a person of interest in a homicide at the home on Sunday. The others were arrested on “outstanding warrants,” according to deputies.

Deputies also found one kilogram of cocaine, 5.3 ounces of crack cocaine, 78.8 grams of amphetamine, 49.8 ounces of Ecstasy, 2.55 ounces of Methamphetamine, 200 milliliters of Codeine, 20 Oxycodone pills and 7.5 pounds of marijuana at the house. Two assaults rifles, two handguns were also seized, as was a “large amount” of money.

