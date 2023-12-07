Sulfuric acid spill shuts down I-285 in Fulton County
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 5:58 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Hundreds of gallons of sulfuric acid spilled on I-285 in Atlanta Thursday, according to the Atlanta Fire Department.
It happened on I-285 NB Expressway SW at Arthur Langford EB Parkway SW around 5 p.m. Approximately 200 gallons of sulfuric acid spilled onto the interstate, just north of Arthur Langford Parkway.
All lanes have been shut down, the fire department said.
This is a developing story. Check back with Atlanta News First for the latest updates.
