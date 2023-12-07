Suspected UNLV shooter has ties to UGA, school says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Classes are canceled for the rest of the week at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas after a gunman opened fire on campus Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting suspect killed three people and critically hurt a fourth person. Atlanta News First has learned the suspected gunman is reportedly connected to Georgia.

The suspected shooter, identified by law enforcement sources as Anthony Polito, a 67-year-old career college professor, died at the scene after a confrontation with police outside of a university building, according to Las Vegas Metro Sheriff Kevin McMahill.

The University of Georgia tells Atlanta News First that Polito got his Ph.D. at the school in 2002.

Police executed a search warrant overnight at Polito’s Las Vegas home. SWAT team members went through the complex armed, wearing bulletproof vests and helmets.

A law enforcement official tells the Associated Press that Polito tried unsuccessfully to get a job at UNLV.

Police have not yet identified the victims or a possible motive.

Meanwhile, one Georgia lawmaker wants to take quick action to prevent shootings like these in the future.

Georgia Democratic Congressman Hank Johnson introduced the House version of the Gun Violence Prevention and Community Safety Act. The legislation has lofty goals. It seeks to ban bulk gun purchases, require universal background checks, and raise the minimum age for all gun or ammunition purchases to 21.

Since 2013, there have been more than 160 mass shootings in Georgia. During that time, more than 200 children and more than 560 teenagers have been killed or injured.

