UNLV shooting suspect has ties to Georgia school

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Classes are canceled for the rest of the week at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas after a gunman opened fire on campus Wednesday afternoon.

Atlanta News First has learned the gunman has a connection to Georgia.

The 67-year-old shooting suspect killed three people and critically hurt a fourth person. Law enforcement sources say the gunman was killed in a shootout with police, and he was a former college professor. We also know that he has a connection to a Georgia and North Carolina school.

Police executed a search warrant overnight at the home of the gunman. SWAT team members went through the complex armed, wearing bulletproof vests and helmets.

A law enforcement official tells the Associated Press the gunman was a professor who tried unsuccessfully to get a job at the university.

Police have not yet identified the gunman, the victims, or a possible motive.

Meanwhile, one Georgia lawmaker wants to take quick action to prevent shootings like these in the future.

Georgia Democratic Congressman Hank Johnson introduced the House version of the Gun Violence Prevention and Community Safety Act. The legislation has lofty goals. It seeks to ban bulk gun purchases, require universal background checks, and raise the minimum age for all gun or ammunition purchases to 21.

Since 2013, there have been more than 160 mass shootings in Georgia. During that time, more than 200 children and more than 560 teenagers have been killed or injured.

