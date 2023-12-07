‘Urban Nutcracker’ celebrates 30th anniversary with Atlanta showings

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A new spin on a classic story is putting diversity at center stage.

It’s a twist that makes some people who haven’t connected with ballet before, connect in a big way.

“We take classical ballet and we infuse it with African dance concepts,” said Nena Gilreath with Ballethnic Dance Company.

One of the reasons Balletnic exists is to create representation so that no young dancer feels like they don’t belong on the stage. On Friday, they kick off the 30th season of the “Urban Nutcracker” at the Martin Luther King International Chapel on the Morehouse College Campus where it all started.

“Urban Nutcracker is our version of bringing people into ballet; making it make sense, we changed the characters,” said Gilreath. “First of all, we placed it on Auburn Avenue in the 1940′s. We are able to talk about history and the relevance of Black people in America, as being not a monolith, but part of everything. We changed the characters so people could relate to it. We have a Big Mama who tells the story. We have a Brown Sugar, instead of a Sugar Plum Fairy.”

Of course, this is a bigger conversation.

“It is for the Black and the brown and the light brown and the people who have been marginalized,” said Gilreath. “Ballet is for everybody and we have always felt that if you can move and express yourself then it is about the energy and the movement. That is the formula.”

Urban Nutcracker’s opening night is Dec. 8 at 8 p.m. followed by performances on Dec. 9 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m.

“It doesn’t matter what color you are. You can be a ballerina if you put in the time and effort to do it. It is for everybody, and you shouldn’t let people tell you that you can’t do it,” said ballet dancer Karla Tyson. “I hope people do come and I hope they have a greater appreciation for the arts, for theater, for ballet, for Black dancers.”

For more information and to get tickets, click here.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.