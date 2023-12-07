3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

You can get a Starbucks drink for 50% off every Thursday in December

Seasonal drinks like the Peppermint Mocha and Caramel Brulée Latte are included in the promotion.
Seasonal drinks like the Peppermint Mocha and Caramel Brulée Latte are included in the promotion.(Starbucks)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 12:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Starbucks is giving its reward members a sweet deal on Thursdays in December.

Every Thursday afternoon from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Starbucks rewards members can get 50% off one drink.

Starbucks is calling the promotion “Festive Thurs-Yays.”

The discount applies to orders placed in the app or in person. Starbucks says you can apply the coupon at checkout when ordering in the app or ask your barista to apply it for you.

There is a limit of one discounted drink per rewards member every Thursday.

Seasonal drinks like the Peppermint Mocha and Caramel Brulée Latte are included in the promotion.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In Plane Sight, part four
All he wanted was a tow truck. Instead, he went to war with the DEA.
Veterinary staff at Lifeline Animal Project – where Casper is still being cared for more than...
Great Pyrenees who fended off pack of coyotes in Decatur nominated for award
Young Thug: Leader of a wolfpack?
‘This is hot stuff’ | Young Thug wears a wolf sweater into court
Carlos Garcia, John Barber, Tyler Felty, Mercedes Watson and Mathaniel Worthy each face...
5 wanted for racketeering, money laundering from Bank of America, police say
Jeremy Medina, a senior pitcher and catcher, was injured in the accident, which happened on...
Gainesville High baseball player declared brain dead from batting cage accident, hospital says

Latest News

Miguel Lazaro-Castillo was sentenced to four years in prison. He pleaded no contest charges of...
Man recorded by his child beating his wife sentenced to prison, DA’s office says
New NCNW president Rev. Shavon Arline-Bradley is tackling disparities in women’s health,...
Georgia lawmakers pass new maps | Judge to rule on them soon
Deputy Paul Martin was killed during the pursuit of a stolen vehicle Wednesday in North Dakota.
Deputy dies during pursuit; charges pending against US senator’s son, police say
Humanoid robot makes debut at Spanx distribution center in metro Atlanta
A police officer walks under crime scene tape in the aftermath of a shooting at the University...
UNLV shooting suspect identified as professor who tried to work at university, sources say