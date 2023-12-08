3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

2 nurses, medical resident injured in attack at New Jersey hospital, authorities say

Newark Beth Israel Hospital is shown in Newark, New Jersey, on Friday. The hospital was the...
Newark Beth Israel Hospital is shown in Newark, New Jersey, on Friday. The hospital was the site of a stabbing.(Source: NEWS 12 NEW JERSEY LLC/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWARK N.J. (AP) — Two nurses and a medical resident were stabbed Friday inside a New Jersey pediatric intensive care unit, suffering cuts, and a woman has been arrested and charged in the attack, authorities said.

It unfolded about 7 a.m. Friday at Newark Beth Israel Hospital in Newark, New Jersey, arising from a “domestic dispute” involving two visitors to the hospital’s pediatric intensive care unit, according to a statement posted on social media by the hospital.

Firdousi Abdul-Hakim, 37, then attacked the hospital workers, who are in stable condition, according to Fritz Fragé, Newark’s public safety director. Abdul-Hakim faces aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes charges.

Abdul-Hakim was arrested immediately, and no patients or family members were injured, the hospital said.

A message left at a possible phone number for the suspect was not immediately returned, while other numbers were no longer working.

The injured nurses and the medical resident were not identified.

The 655-bed facility is a teaching hospital with more than 800 doctors and 3,200 employees and dates to 1901.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In Plane Sight, part four
All he wanted was a tow truck. Instead, he went to war with the DEA.
Young Thug
Day 7 in Young Thug’s historic trial in Atlanta brings focus on rapper’s brother
Police searched the apartment of the UNLV shooting suspect
Suspected UNLV shooter has ties to UGA, school says
Atlanta News First Investigates tested these Rome, Ga., residents for hazardous chemicals.
Residents poisoned without permission: Georgia town exposed to toxin
A rendering of U.S. Soccer's new headquarters and national training center in Fayette County.
Fayette County selected as home for new U.S. Soccer headquarters, national training center

Latest News

Atlanta Peach Drop
Peach Drop not taking place this New Year’s Eve, mayor’s office says
Former President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up as he returns to the courtroom from a break at...
Court narrows Trump gag order, allows disparaging statements about special counsel but limits speech on witnesses
FILE - Starbucks employees and supporters link arms during a union election watch party Dec....
In a reversal, Starbucks proposes restarting union talks and reaching contract agreements in 2024
Clayton County police are searching for 31-year-old Amethyst Reed.
Mattie’s Call issued for missing Clayton County woman
To help you plan your December viewing schedule, Stacker compiled a list of all 33 movies...
The movies leaving Netflix at the end of 2023