3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

2 sentenced, 1 dismissed in Montgomery ‘Riverfront Brawl’

Allen Todd (left) and Zachary Shipman (right)
Allen Todd (left) and Zachary Shipman (right)(Montgomery County Jail)
By WSFA 12 News Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 11:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) – Three people accused of being involved in the Montgomery “Riverfront Brawl” in August appeared in court Friday morning.

Zachary Shipman and Alan Todd both made an appearance in Montgomery Municipal Court, and both pleaded to a lower charge of harassment. They were originally charged with third-degree assault, which is a misdemeanor.

Additionally, Shipman and Todd must complete 100 hours of community service, complete an anger management course, pay for court costs and pay a $100 fine.

Shipman and Todd have been given a suspended sentence of 60 days with a 12-month probationary period.

Shipman will do his sentence in Dallas County, while Todd will serve his in Baldwin County.

Riverboat co-captain Dameion Pickett was also in court, and his third-degree assault charge was dismissed. He had no objection to the plea agreements of Shipman and Todd.

Reggie Ray, the suspect alleged to be hitting someone with a folding chair, will learn his fate when he makes his appearance in court on Monday, December 11.

Police said the brawl began when boaters refused to move their pontoon boat so the city-owned Harriott II riverboat could dock in its designated space. The boat’s co-captain said he was attacked after moving the pontoon boat a few feet to make way for the riverboat.

It gained national attention after video of the incident went viral on social media.

A passenger on the Harriott II Riverboat was recording when a confrontation turned into a fight involving multiple people.

Copyright 2023 WSFA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In Plane Sight, part four
All he wanted was a tow truck. Instead, he went to war with the DEA.
Young Thug
Day 7 in Young Thug’s historic trial in Atlanta brings focus on rapper’s brother
Police searched the apartment of the UNLV shooting suspect
Suspected UNLV shooter has ties to UGA, school says
Atlanta News First Investigates tested these Rome, Ga., residents for hazardous chemicals.
Residents poisoned without permission: Georgia town exposed to toxin
A rendering of U.S. Soccer's new headquarters and national training center in Fayette County.
Fayette County selected as home for new U.S. Soccer headquarters, national training center

Latest News

File - Mechanic David Stoliaruk works on the engine of a car at IC Auto in Philadelphia, May...
Employers added a solid 199,000 jobs in November in sign of a still-sturdy labor market
Laneisha Shantrice Henderson was arrested and charged with criminal attempt to commit arson in...
VIDEO: Bystanders stop woman from reportedly trying to burn MLK’s birth home, police say
In Plane Sight
Divided Congress agrees: cash seizures at airports are un-American
FILE - Marietta High School's principal said two students were burned in an accident in the...
2 students chemically burned in lab accident at Marietta High School
The judge's request came after the trial was delayed and he questioned individual jurors, one...
Judge asks YSL trial jurors to get off social media