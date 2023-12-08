2 students chemically burned in lab accident at Marietta High School

MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two Marietta High School students suffered chemical burns in the school’s lab Thursday, according to administrators.

The two female students were chemically burned during a routine lab experiment using sulfuric acid and magnesium Thursday afternoon, according to Marietta City Schools.

“The concentration of the sulfuric acid may have been too high because the reaction occurred more abruptly than expected,” Superintendent Grant Rivera said.

The school was immediately put on a temporary hold, keeping students in classrooms while the two injured students received medical attention.

Both students were taken to the hospital, where they were treated and released.

“Students were wearing the required safety gear, including aprons and goggles,” Rivera said. “We are reviewing safety protocols with the science department to prevent future incidents.”

Principal Marvin Crumbs sent a letter about the accident to students and parents Thursday, writing: “At no point was there a safety risk to other students in the classroom or school.”

