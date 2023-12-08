3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

3 killed in crash, including a mother and her 14-year-old son, Gwinnett County police say

Authorities said a mother, her 14-year-old son and a motorcyclist were killed in a Gwinnett County crash.
By Ellie Parker
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 3:25 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Three people are dead after a motorcycle crashed into a car in Lawrenceville Thursday night, according to the Gwinnett County Police Department.

Police said a motorcycle crashed into a car Scenic Highway and Scenic Pines Drive just before 7 p.m. Thursday. According to police, the driver of the car was driving north on Scenic Highway and turning onto Scenic Pines Drive when she turned into the path of the motorcycle.

The 37-year-old driver of the car and her 14-year-old son were killed. The 27-year-old driver of the motorcycle also died.

Police said the woman’s other 9-year-old son was taken to the hospital.

Police said they are unsure who was the at-fault driver at this time and that speed was “being looked into as a contributing factor.”

The names of those involved have not been released. Return to Atlanta News First for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In Plane Sight, part four
All he wanted was a tow truck. Instead, he went to war with the DEA.
Young Thug
Day 7 in Young Thug’s historic trial in Atlanta brings focus on rapper’s brother
Police searched the apartment of the UNLV shooting suspect
Suspected UNLV shooter has ties to UGA, school says
Atlanta News First Investigates tested these Rome, Ga., residents for hazardous chemicals.
Residents poisoned without permission: Georgia town exposed to toxin
A rendering of U.S. Soccer's new headquarters and national training center in Fayette County.
Fayette County selected as home for new U.S. Soccer headquarters, national training center

Latest News

The man was convicted of homicide by vehicle in the first degree in the 2016 death of his...
Man convicted in DeKalb crash that killed passenger, prosecutors say
Laneisha Shantrice Henderson was arrested and charged with criminal attempt to commit arson in...
VIDEO: Bystanders stop woman from reportedly trying to burn MLK’s birth home, police say
Peach Drop
Peach Drop not taking place this New Year’s Eve, mayor’s office says
Premier Protein and Cacique Foods
Delicious Holiday Food Ideas