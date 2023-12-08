3 killed in crash, including a mother and her 14-year-old son, Gwinnett County police say

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Three people are dead after a motorcycle crashed into a car in Lawrenceville Thursday night, according to the Gwinnett County Police Department.

Police said a motorcycle crashed into a car Scenic Highway and Scenic Pines Drive just before 7 p.m. Thursday. According to police, the driver of the car was driving north on Scenic Highway and turning onto Scenic Pines Drive when she turned into the path of the motorcycle.

The 37-year-old driver of the car and her 14-year-old son were killed. The 27-year-old driver of the motorcycle also died.

Police said the woman’s other 9-year-old son was taken to the hospital.

Police said they are unsure who was the at-fault driver at this time and that speed was “being looked into as a contributing factor.”

The names of those involved have not been released. Return to Atlanta News First for updates on this developing story.

