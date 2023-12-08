3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

4 men, 2 juveniles arrested in connection to burglary in Burke County, sheriff’s office says

Eric Duane Pete Jr., Jayden Christian Scott, 19, Jaquan Tyrell Habersham, 18, and Ryheem Dae...
Eric Duane Pete Jr., Jayden Christian Scott, 19, Jaquan Tyrell Habersham, 18, and Ryheem Dae Quam Rollins, 22.(Burke County Sheriff’s Office)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 11:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Four men have been arrested and charged with burglary in Burke County.

According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home invasion report on Winter Road on Nov. 30. When deputies arrived, they found signs of forced entry, with the side door kicked in and the residence left in disarray. The family pet was found with a gunshot wound to the neck, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said preliminary findings indicated a significant loss of valuables, including clothing, jewelry, and firearms.

The suspects, identified as Eric Duane Pete Jr., Jayden Christian Scott, 19, Jaquan Tyrell Habersham, 18, and Ryheem Dae Quam Rollins, 22, are facing multiple charges including burglary first-degree, aggravated cruelty to animals, four counts of theft by taking firearm.

The sheriff’s office also said two 16-year-olds were arrested.

The sheriff’s office said during the arrests 14 firearms were also found and seized.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In Plane Sight, part four
All he wanted was a tow truck. Instead, he went to war with the DEA.
Police searched the apartment of the UNLV shooting suspect
Suspected UNLV shooter has ties to UGA, school says
Young Thug
Day 7 in Young Thug’s historic trial in Atlanta brings focus on rapper’s brother
Atlanta News First Investigates tested these Rome, Ga., residents for hazardous chemicals.
Residents poisoned without permission: Georgia town exposed to toxin
A rendering of U.S. Soccer's new headquarters and national training center in Fayette County.
Fayette County selected as home for new U.S. Soccer headquarters, national training center

Latest News

Gwinnett County Annual Candlelight Vigil
Gwinnett Co. remembers victims and their families at annual candlelight vigil
Martin Luther King Jr.'s birth home is at 501 Auburn Avenue in Atlanta.
1 in custody for attempted vandalism at MLK’s birth home in Atlanta
A rendering of U.S. Soccer's new headquarters and national training center in Fayette County.
Fayette County selected as home for new U.S. Soccer headquarters, national training center
Person of interest
DeKalb County seeking public's help looking for person of interest in multiple burglaries