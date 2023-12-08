4 men, 2 juveniles arrested in connection to burglary in Burke County, sheriff’s office says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Four men have been arrested and charged with burglary in Burke County.

According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home invasion report on Winter Road on Nov. 30. When deputies arrived, they found signs of forced entry, with the side door kicked in and the residence left in disarray. The family pet was found with a gunshot wound to the neck, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said preliminary findings indicated a significant loss of valuables, including clothing, jewelry, and firearms.

The suspects, identified as Eric Duane Pete Jr., Jayden Christian Scott, 19, Jaquan Tyrell Habersham, 18, and Ryheem Dae Quam Rollins, 22, are facing multiple charges including burglary first-degree, aggravated cruelty to animals, four counts of theft by taking firearm.

The sheriff’s office also said two 16-year-olds were arrested.

The sheriff’s office said during the arrests 14 firearms were also found and seized.

