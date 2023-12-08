Atlanta Ballet’s ‘The Nutcracker’ is jam-packed with state-of-the-art technology

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The magical world of “The Nutcracker” returns for its 2023 season on Friday. The two-hour performance is showing at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre through December 26.

The Atlanta Ballet’s larger-than-life production, featuring state-of-the-art technology, is months in the making. Falling snowflakes and spinning stars guide Marie and her Nutcracker through a dream-like world. A traditional bookshelf balloons in size, going from 6 feet tall to more than 24 feet tall. Hydraulics even open a massive book.

The more than 200 dancers, many of them local to metro Atlanta, will get a chance to hone their performances in front of Atlanta Public Schools students during an abbreviated 11 a.m. matinee.

“It is lovely to see the reaction from the kids, parents, adults that come in to see the show, and then the exuberant excitement when they leave,” said Steve Smith, production manager & technical director of “The Nutcracker.”

While there is a lot of technology in this production, the story and performances are the true stars of this classic ballet. Camille Jackson has been performing in “The Nutcracker” since she was 8.

“I started as a snow fairy. So, it’s exciting to be having a full-circle moment now as a professional,” she said.

The opening night performance is at 7:30 p.m. at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre. You can find ticket information by visiting the Atlanta Ballet’s website here or Cobb Energy here.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.