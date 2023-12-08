Car rolls over in violent overnight Stone Mountain crash, police say
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:36 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A crumpled car could be seen lying on its roof after a crash in Stone Mountain early Friday morning.
The crash was reported at the intersection of Redan Road and South Indian Creek Drive, a largely residential area, near 12:50 a.m. At least one person was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where their injuries and condition are unknown, according to DeKalb County police.
