Cashier stabbed to death in store’s self-checkout area

A worker is dead after being stabbed to death at a Kroger in Indiana.
By Jazlynn Bebout and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 1:06 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA/Gray News) - A woman is dead after a stabbing at an Indiana Kroger self-checkout, and police said a suspect is in custody.

Police said they were first called to the Waynedale Kroger around 10:30 a.m. Thursday after a man threatened staff.

They say the man left the store and later returned, fatally stabbing a cashier before taking off.

Police said they believe 30-year-old Jermard J. Lewis of Fort Wayne returned to Kroger solely to attack the cashier, identified in court documents as Perla Nieto.

A memorial is growing outside of the Waynedale, Indiana, Kroger where a beloved cashier was...
A memorial is growing outside of the Waynedale, Indiana, Kroger where a beloved cashier was fatally stabbed Thursday afternoon.(staff)

Court documents say around 11:05 a.m., Lewis walked into the store and went straight toward Nieto, who was working the self-checkout station. She had her back to Lewis when he pulled her toward him, reached around and started stabbing her, documents said.

As Lewis was assaulting Nieto, he pulled her to the ground and continued to stab her, according to the affidavit.

Nieto was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Kroger officials say the store is closed as the investigation continues. They sent the following statement:

“The Kroger family is saddened by the terrible news we’re hearing. The safety of our associates and customers is always our priority. Right now, our team is working with the police to assist with the investigation in any way we can. We’ll add further comment as we learn more about the incident. The store will be closed until further notice.”

Police said Lewis was taken into custody on a charge of murder.

Detectives said they were able to identify Lewis as the suspect after viewing store surveillance video and getting descriptions from witnesses. Officers said they checked his address and found him sitting in a car in front of the home.

Lewis said during an interview with police that he went to the store to attack Nieto because of the way he was treated during his previous visit about 35 minutes before.

He said he took his girlfriend home before coming back to the store to attack the cashier.

Lewis told officers he did not know how many times he stabbed Nieto. When he was asked where the knife was, he said, “It is the knife in my pocket when I was stopped.”

He said she was the only person he was going to attack at the store, even though he talked to the assistant store manager the first time he was in the store.

Lewis previously served time in prison for battery, according to court documents.

In 2017, Lewis took a plea agreement after being charged with felony battery to a public safety officer and two counts of misdemeanor resisting law enforcement, according to a probable cause affidavit written by Fort Wayne Police Sgt. Clayton Taylor. Police said Lewis threw a block of wood at officers inside the Bud Meeks Justice Center.

Indiana Department of Correction data shows he was released from prison in November of 2020.

