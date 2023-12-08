3-Degree Guarantee
Death of nurse allegedly pushed by patient investigated as homicide, police say

By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - The death of a Tennessee nurse who was allegedly pushed down by a patient is being investigated as a homicide, according to Knoxville police.

The nurse, identified as Janice Allison, 61, died on Oct. 25. The Knoxville Police Department had told WVLT it was unable to share any information until the Knox County Regional Forensic Center confirmed that her death had been classified as a homicide. That notification came Wednesday.

Knoxville Police Department spokesman Scott Erland said Allison was working at East Tennessee Behavioral Health, a mental health provider, on Sept. 23 when she was allegedly pushed down by a patient. Allison was taken to a hospital for treatment. She died almost a month later, Erland said.

East Tennessee Behavioral Health provided a statement to WVLT in October:

“Our deepest sympathies go out to the family of Jan Allison. Jan was a wonderful friend, colleague and member of our East Tennessee Behavioral Health team who worked tirelessly to assist our patients. She will be greatly missed. Because East Tennessee Behavioral Health places the utmost importance on the safety and privacy of our patients and employees; we cannot comment further.”

East Tennessee Behavioral Health

The health center provided another statement Thursday, saying they are cooperating with KPD’s investigation.

“Our deepest sympathies continue to go out to the family and loved ones of Jan Allison. Jan was a wonderful friend, colleague and member of our East Tennessee Behavioral Health team who worked tirelessly to assist our patients. She is greatly missed. We are cooperating fully with the Knoxville Police Department as they conduct the investigation. Because East Tennessee Behavioral Health places the utmost importance on the safety and privacy of our patients and employees; we cannot comment further.”

East Tennessee Behavioral Health

The homicide unit is investigating Allison’s death, working with the medical examiner’s office and the Knox County District Attorney’s Office. As of now, no charges have been filed.

