DeKalb County seeking public's help looking for person of interest in multiple burglaries

Person of interest
Person of interest(DeKalb County Police Department)
By Ellie Parker
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 11:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Dekalb County deputies are seeking the public’s help finding a person of interest in multiple burglaries.

Deputies said the person robbed two businesses in the span of a week. The first was on Nov. 27 when the person went into a business on 2014 Candler Road and demanded money from employees.

The second reportedly happened Sunday when the same person entered a business at 2446 Wesley Chapel Road and took money from the register.

Anyone with information should call the DeKalb County Police Department at 404-286-7967.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

