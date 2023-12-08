DeKalb County seeking public's help looking for person of interest in multiple burglaries

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Dekalb County deputies are seeking the public’s help finding a person of interest in multiple burglaries.

Deputies said the person robbed two businesses in the span of a week. The first was on Nov. 27 when the person went into a business on 2014 Candler Road and demanded money from employees.

The second reportedly happened Sunday when the same person entered a business at 2446 Wesley Chapel Road and took money from the register.

Anyone with information should call the DeKalb County Police Department at 404-286-7967.

