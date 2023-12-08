DOT: Amtrak could add service from Atlanta to Savannah, Nashville, Memphis

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Amtrak could add service from Atlanta to Savannah, Nashville and Memphis as part of an expansion of inter-city rail, according to the Department of Transportation.

The Department of Transportation announced the potential routes as part of $8.2 billion in grants. The routes are among 69 corridors in 44 states selected for the Corridor Identification and Development (Corridor ID) Program. The program aims to both upgrade existing routes and add new routes to expand inter-city rail service.

Currently, the only Amtrak route running though Atlanta is the Crescent Train between New York and New Orleans.

A potential route between Atlanta and Savannah would also connect Atlanta to the Silver Service train between New York and Miami; Florida alone accounts for four new projects connecting Jacksonville, Tampa, Orlando and Miami.

A potential route between Atlanta and Memphis would connect Atlanta to the City of New Orleans train between Chicago and New Orleans, giving Atlanta easier access to one of the nation’s major rail hubs.

A portion of the grants is also earmarked to upgrade the service between Atlanta and Charlotte to high-speed rail. The upgraded route would also serve Augusta and Athens before ending at a new station at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Up to $500,000 are earmarked for each project.

