3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

DOT: Amtrak could add service from Atlanta to Savannah, Nashville, Memphis

The Department of Transportation announced the potential routes as part of $8.2 billion in...
The Department of Transportation announced the potential routes as part of $8.2 billion in grants.(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By Ellie Parker
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Amtrak could add service from Atlanta to Savannah, Nashville and Memphis as part of an expansion of inter-city rail, according to the Department of Transportation.

The Department of Transportation announced the potential routes as part of $8.2 billion in grants. The routes are among 69 corridors in 44 states selected for the Corridor Identification and Development (Corridor ID) Program. The program aims to both upgrade existing routes and add new routes to expand inter-city rail service.

Currently, the only Amtrak route running though Atlanta is the Crescent Train between New York and New Orleans.

A potential route between Atlanta and Savannah would also connect Atlanta to the Silver Service train between New York and Miami; Florida alone accounts for four new projects connecting Jacksonville, Tampa, Orlando and Miami.

A potential route between Atlanta and Memphis would connect Atlanta to the City of New Orleans train between Chicago and New Orleans, giving Atlanta easier access to one of the nation’s major rail hubs.

A portion of the grants is also earmarked to upgrade the service between Atlanta and Charlotte to high-speed rail. The upgraded route would also serve Augusta and Athens before ending at a new station at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Up to $500,000 are earmarked for each project.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In Plane Sight, part four
All he wanted was a tow truck. Instead, he went to war with the DEA.
Young Thug
Day 7 in Young Thug’s historic trial in Atlanta brings focus on rapper’s brother
Police searched the apartment of the UNLV shooting suspect
Suspected UNLV shooter has ties to UGA, school says
Atlanta News First Investigates tested these Rome, Ga., residents for hazardous chemicals.
Residents poisoned without permission: Georgia town exposed to toxin
A rendering of U.S. Soccer's new headquarters and national training center in Fayette County.
Fayette County selected as home for new U.S. Soccer headquarters, national training center

Latest News

Kevin Pacheco, left, and Styles Gann, right, were charged in connection to the shooting.
Suspects arrested in October homicide, Gwinnett County police say
The man was convicted of homicide by vehicle in the first degree in the 2016 death of his...
Man convicted in DeKalb crash that killed passenger, prosecutors say
Laneisha Shantrice Henderson was arrested and charged with criminal attempt to commit arson in...
VIDEO: Bystanders stop woman from reportedly trying to burn MLK’s birth home, police say
Peach Drop
Peach Drop not taking place this New Year’s Eve, mayor’s office says