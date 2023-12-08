3-Degree Guarantee
Drop it like it’s hot: Here’s what these Georgia towns ‘drop’ to ring in the new year

By Jordan Barela
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - In Atlanta, there’s the Peach Drop to ring in the new year. However, that event will not happen to ring in 2024.

There are several towns across Georgia that “drop” things to ring in the new year.

Here are the different drop events across Georgia:

The Possum Drop

In Tallapoosa, which is about 58 miles west of Atlanta, a possum is dropped every year. But don’t worry, it’s not a live possum. It’s a stuffed possum. The possum that’s dropped is a taxidermied one named “Spencer.”

The Gnat Drop

Almost three hours down I-75 from Atlanta, the Gnat Drop happens every year in Tifton. Since 2018, “Matt the Gnat” has been dropped to bring in the new year. Organizers told our sister station WALB that gnats are the welcoming committee of the south (much to the dismay of many,) so what better way to welcome the new year than with a familiar face?

The Geranium Drop

McDonough rings in the new year with its annual Geranium Drop. It happens in the historic downtown McDonough Square.

The Shamrock Drop

In Dublin, a brightly lit shamrock is dropped for the new year. It will happen on Jackson Street in downtown Dublin.

The Buzzard Drop

In Perry, a buzzard is dropped for New Year’s. City officials said it is the biggest New Year’s Eve celebration in middle Georgia.

The Forsythia Ball Drop

In Forsyth, a ball of forsythia flowers is dropped at the historic courthouse square for the city’s New Year’s celebration.

