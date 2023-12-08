FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry, 60s today; Rain returns this weekend

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Expect mostly cloudy skies with the 60s this afternoon; Rain returns on Saturday and Sunday.

Friday’s summary

High - 62°

Normal high - 58°

Chance of rain - 0%

Mostly cloudy, warmer today

It’s another cold start to your day with morning temperatures in the low 30s. We’ll warm into the low 60s this afternoon with mostly cloudy skies. We’ll see a few showers in northwest Georgia tonight after 10 p.m.

FIRST ALERT for rain Saturday and Sunday

Rain will move into north Georgia after midnight and continue through Saturday morning, which is a FIRST ALERT. The coverage of rain will drop by Saturday afternoon with mostly dry weather after lunch.

More rain will move into north Georgia Saturday night and continue through Sunday afternoon, which is also a FIRST ALERT. The heaviest rain will move east of metro Atlanta by Sunday evening.

Isolated storms will be possible this weekend, but no severe weather is expected.

