FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain, Thunderstorms Plague The Weekend Forecast

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - After a beautiful afternoon, cloudy skies will begin to move into the area this evening. A spotty shower possible tonight, but the better chances for rain will be centered around Saturday and Sunday. Expect milder temperatures overnight with most locations waking up to morning lows in the upper 40s/lower 50s.

FIRST ALERT for rain Saturday and Sunday

Rain will move into north Georgia after midnight and continue through Saturday morning, which is a FIRST ALERT. The coverage of rain will drop by Saturday afternoon with mostly dry weather after lunch.

More rain will move into north Georgia Saturday night and continue through Sunday afternoon, which is also a FIRST ALERT. There is a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) for isolated severe thunderstorms overnight Saturday through 8am Sunday morning. The risk with any rogue severe thunderstorms will be damaging winds, small hail, and a brief tornado. As the rain moves out Sunday evening, very gusty winds picky up and temperatures plummet. Sunday morning starts mild in the low 60s, but by Sunday evening, wind chills will be in the 30s.

We’ve also added a First Alert for Monday because it will be a very cold start to the work week. Morning temperatures will be in the lower 30s, but feel like to low to mid 20s courtesy of a breezy northwest wind. Afternoon temperatures will gradually increase as we head through the week.

