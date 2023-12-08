3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp elected to key GOP election effort

The Republican Governor’s Association has elected new officers.
By Tim Darnell
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fresh off an announcement earlier this week that he is fast-tracking the state’s largest income tax cut in Georgia history. Gov. Brian Kemp has been elected vice chair of the Republican Governor’s Association (RGA).

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has been elected to serve as chair, a vote that took place at the end of the RGA’s 2023 conference. Both governors are assuming their positions immediately.

The RGA says its goal over the next four years is to continue electing and reelecting Republican governors. Last year, RGA worked to reelect every incumbent and to flip Nevada. This next year, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves is up for reelection, and the RGA also wants to flip Louisiana and Kentucky.

On Monday only days after his suspension of the state’s gasoline tax was lifted - Kemp took to the steps of the state capitol to propose speeding up a planned cut to the state individual income tax rate, which he said would save Georgia taxpayers around $1.1 billion next year.

The governor called the proposal an “acceleration” of the “largest income tax cut in state history.”

Kemp said his administration plans on introducing legislation in the upcoming General Assembly session to amend an income tax bill Kemp signed in 2022 – HB 1437, which provides for a 0.1% decrease in the income tax rate every year starting in 2029 until the rate reaches 4.99%, as long as state revenues hold up.

Kemp said “by accelerating the reduction,” the rate for the 2024 tax year would be 5.39% instead of the 5.49% rate set by HB 1437, which is a cut of 0.36% from the 2023 rate of 5.75%.

On Friday, Kemp is expected to sign into law newly drawn legislative and congressional voting maps that lawmakers completed during a specially called legislative session.

Atlanta News First and Atlanta News First+ provide you with the latest news, headlines and insights as Georgia continues its role at the forefront of the nation’s political scene. Download our Atlanta News First app for the latest political news and information.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In Plane Sight, part four
All he wanted was a tow truck. Instead, he went to war with the DEA.
Young Thug
Day 7 in Young Thug’s historic trial in Atlanta brings focus on rapper’s brother
Police searched the apartment of the UNLV shooting suspect
Suspected UNLV shooter has ties to UGA, school says
Atlanta News First Investigates tested these Rome, Ga., residents for hazardous chemicals.
Residents poisoned without permission: Georgia town exposed to toxin
A rendering of U.S. Soccer's new headquarters and national training center in Fayette County.
Fayette County selected as home for new U.S. Soccer headquarters, national training center

Latest News

New NCNW president Rev. Shavon Arline-Bradley is tackling disparities in women’s health,...
Georgia lawmakers pass new maps | Judge to rule on them soon
Georgia lawmakers approve 2 of 3 new voting maps
ANF+ Political Update: Runoff election results, Brian Kemp income tax cut, new maps
Fulton board cannot reach consensus, no tax breaks awarded to X, formerly Twitter
Fulton board cannot reach consensus, no tax breaks awarded to X Corp., formerly Twitter