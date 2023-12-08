3-Degree Guarantee
Georgia teen learns piano during treatment at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta

By Sawyer Buccy
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Doctors have been trying to find out what was wrong with Demauris Taylor for months.

“He had been sick for about 6 months, seen a number of physicians, been to the emergency room a couple of times. He had been losing weight, his hair was thinning, he had a bad rash all over his body and really didn’t feel well,” said Dr. Gary Frank with Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

His symptoms were strange and eventually led him to lose his eyesight. Demauris was 17 when he got to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

“He was here for a while. He saw all kinds of doctors,” said Dr. Frank.

“I thought I was going to be blind for the rest of my life,” said 17-year-old Demauris.

His mom wanted to make sure he still had fight left in him. She told him to explore, and Demauris found the hospital lobby’s piano.

“It was a happy moment for me to see him still pushing through his problems,” said Leighann Taylor.

He taught himself the Michael Myers Halloween theme song. It was fun, but it also became his way of disconnecting from his illness.

“I always wanted to play the piano because I liked how it sounded. I just never did,” said Demauris. “I just need my hands. I just need my senses. I really don’t need my eyes.”

Eventually, the family got answers to Demauris’ peculiar symptoms.

“He followed up with one of our immune dysregulation specialists, who by that time had all of the lab work back and was able to start him on a medication which has helped him tremendously,” said Dr. Frank. “At the same time, we got him tied in with our ophthalmologists and he was able to get his cataracts repaired so now his vision is back to normal.”

“It was like a breather. We were finally able to get answers,” his mom said.

The lobby piano at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta is now a happy memory in what was a terrifying situation.

“It is exciting for me to see him back here at the hospital, not as a patient,” said Dr. Frank.

