Georgia WR-PR Mekhi Mews enters transfer portal

Georgia's Mekhi Mews (87) escapes Missouri defensive back Tre'Vez Johnson (4) as he returns a...
Georgia's Mekhi Mews (87) escapes Missouri defensive back Tre'Vez Johnson (4) as he returns a punt during the first second of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(John Bazemore | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 3:43 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
(AP) - Mekhi Mews, who came to Georgia as a walk-on and carved out a significant role on offense and special teams, has entered the transfer portal.

The receiver and punt returner played in all 13 games this season, finishing with 13 receptions for 155 yards and a touchdown.

Mews ranked 18th nationally in punt returns with a 10.2-yard average, including a 69-yard TD against Ball State. He also split kick return duties with Dillon Bell, averaging 26.8 yards.

Mews, who has two years of eligibility remaining, became the second significant member of the Bulldogs to enter the portal.

Backup quarterback Brock Vandagriff, a former top prospect who failed to beat out Carson Beck for the starting job, announced he will enroll at fellow Southeastern Conference school Kentucky next season.

