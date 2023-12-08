3-Degree Guarantee
Get off social media, Young Thug judge tells jurors

Atlanta News First is broadcasting gavel-to-gavel coverage of Young Thug’s trial on its live stream and YouTube channel.
Young Thug judge to jurors: come off of social media
By Tim Darnell
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 9:16 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The judge overseeing Young Thug’s massive, organized crime trial asked the jury this week to come off all of their social media apps.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Ural Glanville made the request on Wednesday, day seven of the nationally televised trial of Jeffery Williams - aka Young Thug - in Atlanta.

Glanville’s request came after the trial was delayed and he questioned individual jurors, one by one, if they had heard another juror talking about the media.

The judge stressed to the jury they are only to consider information about the trial “within the four walls of this courtroom.”

Jeffery Williams - Young Thug’s real name - is on trial in a massive RICO case involving himself and five other defendants. Prosecutors allege Williams and his co-defendants are members of the Young Slime Life (YSL) gang, while defense attorneys argue YSL is simply the name of a record label, Young Stoner Life.

Here's what's happened so far in Young Thug's trial
Young Thug

Williams is facing eight criminal counts under a federal law that was originally enacted to fight organized crime. Georgia is one of 33 states that has its own RICO law, but in the Peach State, the alleged criminal enterprises do not have to have existed as long as the federal law.

Williams is also charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute; possession of codeine with intent to distribute; possession of cocaine; possession of a firearm; and possession of a machine gun.

[Yesterday 2:57 PM] Hope Dean

A total of 18 jurors are sitting for the trial, with 12 seated as jurors and six alternates: 10 Black women, two white women, three Black men and three white men. The panel of 12 features seven Black women, two Black men, two white women and one white man.

Glanville has ruled some of Young Thug’s lyrics will be conditionally admitted as evidence. In 2022, Fulton County prosecutors included lyrics from the rapper, referencing drugs and violence, as evidence of an “overt act in furtherance of a (gang) conspiracy.”

