Gwinnett Co. remembers victims and their families at annual candlelight vigil

DULUTH, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - People gathered Thursday night to remember their loved ones who fell victim to crime, as well as to lean on each other for support.

The annual Gwinnett County Victims of Crime Candlelight vigil was held at 12 Stones Church in Duluth.

It was a time of remembrance for lives lost, and a time of gathering for the loved ones forever impacted as a result.

The people who attended could write notes to their family members and hang them on a Christmas tree to honor those who are no longer with us for the holidays.

They enjoyed food, music, and fellowship.

Betsy Wright and her family have attended every year since 2018, when her daughter Shelby passed away after someone gave her a fatal dose of fentanyl.

This year, she has a new peace.

“Gwinnett County immediately took us in and assigned us a victim advocate. We worked with the D.A.’s office, and we were able to get, just this last October, we were able to get a conviction,” Wright said. “That’s really helped us. We feel like we have some closure for our sweet Shelby.”

District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson says people like the Wright family are exactly why they do this. She wants these families to find a sense of togetherness and know they are not alone in their grief.

“A lot of this stuff is very traumatic. You hear someone that you love is gone,” explained Austin-Gatson. “They need the community. They need to know that we love them, we care about them, and we are working hard for them.”

The service was organized by the Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office and their Victim Witness Program.

