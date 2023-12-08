I-285 re-opens after sulfuric acid spill, highway workers released from hospital, traffic network says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - I-285 fully re-opened near 2 a.m. Friday morning after a Thursday sulfuric acid spill that hospitalized two people, video from live Georgia Department of Transportation cameras showed.

The two Highway Emergency Response Operators were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital after being exposed to the more than 200 gallons of acid that washed onto the I-285 NB Expressway SW at Arthur Langford EB Parkway SW yesterday, the fire department said. They have since been released, according to the Total Traffic & Weather Network.

All lanes are now reopened! https://t.co/pbLKqjMoGw — Atlanta-Fulton County EMA (@AFCEMA) December 8, 2023

The network said the operators found the spill around 3 p.m. and inhaled the chemicals for a few hours. They were reportedly hospitalized after experiencing breathing problems.

Sulfuric acid is a “highly corrosive chemical” that can burn the skin, irritate the nose and throat, cause difficulty breathing and even lead to blindness, according to the CDC.

I-285′s northbound lanes were shut down for hours, backing up traffic. One driver told Atlanta News First her usually 15-minute commute back home after work took more than an hour.

The exact cause of the spill remains unknown.

