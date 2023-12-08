‘If more people knew, they would think twice:’ Metro Atlanta woman creates shatter-proof sunglasses after losing eye in crash

SMYRNA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It is something so many people do without a second thought on a bright day: hop in the car and throw on a pair of sunglasses.

While they may protect our eyes from the sun’s rays, they can also create a different danger.

That is what Hannah Oliver learned.

The Smyrna woman told Atlanta News First her choice of eyewear completely changed her life two years ago when she got into a car accident on South Cobb Drive.

“A guy pulled out in front of me and slammed on brakes. I didn’t react fast enough, and I hit him from behind,” she said. “The airbag comes out, and I was wearing my designer, cherished sunglasses, and they shattered right on impact.”

Her eye could not be saved.

“My eye actually deflated,” Oliver recalled. “My retina was detached. My optic nerve was severed.”

It took a lot of recovery, both physically and mentally.

“I did not want this to happen to anyone else,” Oliver said. “I just felt, if more people knew about it, they would think twice before they put a pair of sunglasses on their face.”

Oliver wanted to get the word out.

The 28-year-old found a community with more than 100,000 followers on TikTok. Eventually, she saw a need.

“I was looking for a pair of sunglasses that would protect the only eye I have left, and I found out it was very hard to find a pair of glasses,” she said.

She realized the majority of sunglasses are made strictly for fashion purposes, rather than protection.

Oliver took matters into her own hands and created her own line of sunglasses called Blue Eye, which have shatter-resistant polycarbonate lenses.

“It’s kind of what inspired me to get out of that dark place,” she said.

She worked with her ophthalmologist and surgeons and officially launched the line this year.

“Getting their input on how I can make the safest pair of sunglasses that are also stylish,” she noted.

There are three different styles of Blue Eye sunglasses, each named after an Atlanta hospital or doctor who helped her on her journey:

The “Grady” as she was first taken to Grady Memorial Hospital.

The “Emory” where she continued recovery.

The “Tony” after her oculist who fitted her prosthetic eye.

They were also created with a mission to give back, with a portion of each sale going to the Ophthalmology division at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, to help children affected by blindness.

“God wouldn’t allow this to happen to me unless he had a plan for me,” Oliver said. “This happened for a reason. This happened for a purpose.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.