Man accused of causing ‘mass chaos’ in DeKalb nightclub shootout arrested, sheriff’s office says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Authorities have arrested a man accused of engaging in a shootout at a Buford Highway nightclub, which resulted in several injuries and “mass chaos,” according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

Tyrone Rolland, 40, of Stone Mountain, was arrested Friday in Cobb County on charges stemming from the shooting at Da Spot in Brookhaven on Nov. 11, the sheriff’s office said.

Rolland is accused of firing at least five shots at a person standing in front of the club, according to the sheriff’s office.

“A subsequent exchange of gunfire” reportedly resulted in injuries to three people inside the club and damage to two vehicles outside.

The sheriff’s office said Rolland is being held without bond in the DeKalb County Jail on felony charges of aggravated assault with intent to murder, three counts of aggravated battery, first-degree criminal damage to property, two counts of second-degree criminal damage to property, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Rolland was also booked on misdemeanor charges of discharge of firearms within 50 yards of a public highway or street and reckless conduct, according to the sheriff’s office.

