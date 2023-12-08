3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Man accused of causing ‘mass chaos’ in DeKalb nightclub shootout arrested, sheriff’s office says

Tyrone Rolland was arrested on charges stemming from a shootout at a DeKalb County nightclub,...
Tyrone Rolland was arrested on charges stemming from a shootout at a DeKalb County nightclub, the sheriff's office said.(DeKalb County Sheriff's Office)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:46 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Authorities have arrested a man accused of engaging in a shootout at a Buford Highway nightclub, which resulted in several injuries and “mass chaos,” according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

Tyrone Rolland, 40, of Stone Mountain, was arrested Friday in Cobb County on charges stemming from the shooting at Da Spot in Brookhaven on Nov. 11, the sheriff’s office said.

Rolland is accused of firing at least five shots at a person standing in front of the club, according to the sheriff’s office.

“A subsequent exchange of gunfire” reportedly resulted in injuries to three people inside the club and damage to two vehicles outside.

The sheriff’s office said Rolland is being held without bond in the DeKalb County Jail on felony charges of aggravated assault with intent to murder, three counts of aggravated battery, first-degree criminal damage to property, two counts of second-degree criminal damage to property, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Rolland was also booked on misdemeanor charges of discharge of firearms within 50 yards of a public highway or street and reckless conduct, according to the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In Plane Sight, part four
All he wanted was a tow truck. Instead, he went to war with the DEA.
Young Thug
Day 7 in Young Thug’s historic trial in Atlanta brings focus on rapper’s brother
Police searched the apartment of the UNLV shooting suspect
Suspected UNLV shooter has ties to UGA, school says
Atlanta News First Investigates tested these Rome, Ga., residents for hazardous chemicals.
Residents poisoned without permission: Georgia town exposed to toxin
A rendering of U.S. Soccer's new headquarters and national training center in Fayette County.
Fayette County selected as home for new U.S. Soccer headquarters, national training center

Latest News

According to the district attorney, Erin Stephon Arms walked out of the store with more than...
Man convicted of robbing jewelry store of $50K in 2013, district attorney says
Hannah Oliver created her own line of shatter-resistant sunglasses called Blue Eye, after...
‘If more people knew, they would think twice:’ Metro Atlanta woman creates shatter-proof sunglasses after losing eye in crash
Police said he was taken to the hospital.
Man shot near I-85 ramp in Brookhaven, police say
Police said he was taken to the hospital.
Man shot near I-85 ramp in Brookhaven, police say