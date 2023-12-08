3-Degree Guarantee
Man convicted in DeKalb crash that killed passenger, prosecutors say

By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was convicted in a “chain-reaction crash” in DeKalb County that resulted in the death of his passenger, according to the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office.

Dwayne Edward Weaver, 58, was convicted Thursday of homicide by vehicle in the first degree in the 2016 death of 61-year-old Forrest Kelly, the district attorney’s office said.

Prosecutors said Weaver was traveling east on U.S. Highway 78 on Aug. 12, 2016, when he started tailgating a man named Kevin Graves.

Graves tried to change lanes and Weaver followed “just behind him.” Graves moved into the far right lane and Weaver tried to pass Graves by driving on the shoulder. As the cars approached the bridge for Silver Hill Road, the shoulder “was no longer drivable because of supports for the bridge,” according to the DA’s office.

Weaver quickly switched back into the right lane, hitting the back of Graves’ car. Weaver then lost control of his truck and “traveled across all lanes of traffic,” prosecutors said.

The DA’s office said Weaver “struck another car, ricocheted off the median wall, and went back all the way across the highway again, striking the right guardrail.”

Neither Weaver nor Kelly were wearing seatbelts and both were injured. Kelly was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he died hours later, according to prosecutors.

The DA’s office said Graves drove away from the scene after Weaver hit him. In December 2022, Graves pleaded guilty to failing to report an accident and was sentenced to a year of probation, a $500 fine and a defensive driving course, according to the DeKalb district attorney.

A sentencing hearing for Weaver will be scheduled later this month.

