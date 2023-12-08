3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Man convicted of robbing jewelry store of $50K in 2013, district attorney says

According to the district attorney, Erin Stephon Arms walked out of the store with more than...
According to the district attorney, Erin Stephon Arms walked out of the store with more than $50,000 in jewelry.(MGN)
By Ellie Parker
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:49 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man has been convicted of robbing a jewelry store in 2013, according to the Cherokee County District Attorney.

The district attorney said Erin Stephon Arms, 39, robbed the Cartersville Jewelry Exchange on Riverstone Parkway on Nov. 22, 2013. He walked into the store wearing a mask, gloves, and a red Alabama sweatshirt and told two employees to get on the floor.

According to the district attorney, Arms walked out of the store with more than $50,000 in jewelry.

Arms was later spotted getting rid of the sweatshirt and gloves on I-575, and the districy attorney said those pieces of clothing became key pieces of evidence in the case.

He was convicted of armed robbery.

Arms will be sentenced at a later date. The minimum sentence for armed robbery in Georgia is 10 years in prison.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In Plane Sight, part four
All he wanted was a tow truck. Instead, he went to war with the DEA.
Young Thug
Day 7 in Young Thug’s historic trial in Atlanta brings focus on rapper’s brother
Police searched the apartment of the UNLV shooting suspect
Suspected UNLV shooter has ties to UGA, school says
Atlanta News First Investigates tested these Rome, Ga., residents for hazardous chemicals.
Residents poisoned without permission: Georgia town exposed to toxin
A rendering of U.S. Soccer's new headquarters and national training center in Fayette County.
Fayette County selected as home for new U.S. Soccer headquarters, national training center

Latest News

Tyrone Rolland was arrested on charges stemming from a shootout at a DeKalb County nightclub,...
Man accused of causing ‘mass chaos’ in DeKalb nightclub shootout arrested, sheriff’s office says
Hannah Oliver created her own line of shatter-resistant sunglasses called Blue Eye, after...
‘If more people knew, they would think twice:’ Metro Atlanta woman creates shatter-proof sunglasses after losing eye in crash
Police said he was taken to the hospital.
Man shot near I-85 ramp in Brookhaven, police say
Police said he was taken to the hospital.
Man shot near I-85 ramp in Brookhaven, police say