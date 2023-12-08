Man convicted of robbing jewelry store of $50K in 2013, district attorney says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man has been convicted of robbing a jewelry store in 2013, according to the Cherokee County District Attorney.

The district attorney said Erin Stephon Arms, 39, robbed the Cartersville Jewelry Exchange on Riverstone Parkway on Nov. 22, 2013. He walked into the store wearing a mask, gloves, and a red Alabama sweatshirt and told two employees to get on the floor.

According to the district attorney, Arms walked out of the store with more than $50,000 in jewelry.

Arms was later spotted getting rid of the sweatshirt and gloves on I-575, and the districy attorney said those pieces of clothing became key pieces of evidence in the case.

He was convicted of armed robbery.

Arms will be sentenced at a later date. The minimum sentence for armed robbery in Georgia is 10 years in prison.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.