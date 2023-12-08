Man shot near I-85 ramp in Brookhaven, police say
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man is in the hospital after being shot near I-85 in Brookhaven, according to police.
Police said they found the man near I-85 southbound and Druid Hills Road after responding to a report of someone being hit by a car. They found the man unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the chest.
Police said he was taken to the hospital.
This is a developing story. Check back with Atlanta News First for updates.
