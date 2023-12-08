Mattie’s Call issued for missing Clayton County woman

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing Clayton County woman.

Clayton County police officers responded to the 200 Block of Rountree Road in Riverdale about a missing person at 3:17 p.m. Thursday, according to the police department.

Police said officers were told that 31-year-old Amethyst Reed was last seen walking near State Route 85 pushing a shopping cart with all her belongings in it.

A Mattie’s Call has been issued for Reed. A Mattie’s Call is “an emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons,” established by the Georgia General Assembly in 2006, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Police said Reed has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

Reed is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 135 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Reed’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550 or dial 911.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.