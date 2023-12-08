Person in critical condition after being ejected from car on I-85, DeKalb County police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A driver is in critical condition after they were ejected from their car during a crash on I-85 N early Friday morning, according to the DeKalb County Police Department.

Police were called to I-85 at State Route 155/Clairmont Road near 3 a.m. The accident reportedly started when one driver rear-ended another, causing one of the cars to turn over several times, police said.

All lanes were closed for about two hours, with two reopening near 5 a.m., according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

Police continue to investigate.

